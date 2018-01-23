Rose Patel Mercantile's board meeting on January 29, 2018

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated inter alia, to consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation along with Limited review report.Source : BSE