App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rose Patel Mercantile: Outcome of board meeting

The Company hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on May 24, 2016, have considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Audit Report and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion.

Rose Patel Mercantile: Outcome of board meeting
The Company hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on May 24, 2016, at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office No 5, Mangaldeep CHS, Opp. St. Joseph School, Sector - 4, Kalamboli ,Navi Mumbai – 410218 Maharashtra, which was commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 03:30 P.M., have considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Audit Report and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.