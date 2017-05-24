Rose Patel Mercantile: Outcome of board meeting

The Company hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on May 24, 2016, at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office No 5, Mangaldeep CHS, Opp. St. Joseph School, Sector - 4, Kalamboli ,Navi Mumbai – 410218 Maharashtra, which was commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 03:30 P.M., have considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Audit Report and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion.Source : BSE