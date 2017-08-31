Aug 31, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rose Investment to consider delisting from BSE
Rose Investments Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 05, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:
1. To delist the securities from the BSE Limited (BSE).
2. To appoint the Scrutinizer for the purpose of Postal Ballot.
3. To appoint the Merchant Banker for the aforesaid purpose.Source : BSE
