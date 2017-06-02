Jun 02, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rose Investment's AGM on July 18, 2017
The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 12, 2017 to July 18, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 18, 2017.
AGM on Tuesday, 18th July, 2017. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 12, 2017 to July 18, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 18, 2017.Source : BSE