App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rose Investment's AGM on July 18, 2017

The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 12, 2017 to July 18, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 18, 2017.

Rose Investment's AGM on July 18, 2017
AGM on Tuesday, 18th July, 2017. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 12, 2017 to July 18, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 18, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.