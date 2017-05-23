App
May 23, 2017

Roopa Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Corporate office on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (l)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Corporate office on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results / Audited Financial Statements for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it may please be noted that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 and shall be opened 48 (Forty-Eight) hours after the aforesaid financial results are approved by the Board of Directors on 30th May, 2017 and filed with the stock exchanges. All Insiders are informed to abstain from trading in the Company shares when the Trading Window is closed.Source : BSE

