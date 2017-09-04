Rollatainers' AGM held on September 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 12 of Para A of Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Plot No. 73-74, Industrial Area, Phase – III, Dharuhera, Distt. Rewari, Haryana – 123106 to transact the businesses as detailed in the said Notice.Further, Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM to its members. The remote e-voting will commence at 09:00 a.m. on Sunday, 24.09.2017 and will end at 05:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 26.09.2017.Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE