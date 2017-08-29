Rodium Realty: Outcome of board meeting

The Meeting commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 3.50pm. The following items were transacted:1. Approved the Notice for Annual General Meeting and Corporate Governance Report.2. Approved the date of Annual General Meeting to be Friday, September 22, 2017.3. Approved the record date for the Annual General Meeting to be Friday, September 15, 2017.4. Approved the e-voting period to be Tuesday, September 19, 2017 to Thursday, September 21, 2017.5. Approved the date of book closure dates from Saturday, September 16, 2017 to September 22, 2017.The finalization of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 is getting delayed than the estimated time, due to 1st time adoption of IND-AS. The Board of Directors at the meeting held today, decided to postpone the agenda for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 to a future date which will be communicated separately and which would be conducted before the due date i.e., 14/09/2017.Source : BSE