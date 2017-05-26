May 26, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rodium Realty to consider dividend
The Board has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each (10 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend shall be subject to approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
