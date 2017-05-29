May 29, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rodium Realty recommends dividend
Rodium Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has declared a Preference Dividend at the rate of 9% (Rs. 0.90/- per Preference Share) on Preference Share Capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each (10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend shall be subject to approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE