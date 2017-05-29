Rodium Realty recommends dividend

Rodium Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has declared a Preference Dividend at the rate of 9% (Rs. 0.90/- per Preference Share) on Preference Share Capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each (10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend shall be subject to approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE