Rodium Realty's board meeting postponed

The meeting of Board of Directors was scheduled to be held today, for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 along-with other agenda items. The Board of Directors transacted the other agenda items at the meeting held today. However, the finalization of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 is getting delayed than the estimated time, due to 1st time adoption of IND-AS. Hence, the Board of Directors at the meeting held today, decided to postpone the agenda for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 to a future date which will be communicated separately and which would be conducted before the due date i.e., September 14, 2017 in accordance to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013.