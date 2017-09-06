App
Sep 06, 2017 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rodium Realty's board meeting on September 14, 2017

We hereby intimate you that the Board Meeting of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 inter alia to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and 3 months ended June 30, 2017.

Rodium Realty's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, in order to facilitate the smooth transition during the first year of applicability of the Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS), we hereby intimate you that the Board Meeting of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 inter alia to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and 3 months ended June 30, 2017.
Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company for Directors, Officers and designated employees will remain closed from Thursday, September 7, 2017 till Saturday, September 16, 2017, both days inclusive.

This is for your kind information and records.
Source : BSE

