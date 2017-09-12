App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rockon Fintech's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that the 03/2017-18 Board Meeting of the company is adjourned due to correction in figures of financials of this quarter ended 30.06.2017. There are some changes to be incorporated as per IND AS. Therefore the Board meeting will be held on September 14, 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at the same place i.e. registered office of the company.

This is to inform you that the 03/2017-18 Board Meeting of the company is adjourned due to correction in figures of financials of this quarter ended 30.06.2017. There are some changes to be incorporated as per IND AS. Therefore the Board meeting will be held on 14th September 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at the same place i.e. registered office of the company.Source : BSE
