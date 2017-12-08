RMG Alloy Steel's board meeting on December 12, 2017

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 stands postponed and now will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

RMG Alloy Steel is in the Steel - Tubes & Pipes sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 66.36 crore.

The company management includes Atul Desai - Chairman, Anuj Burakia - Whole Time Director, Ashok Jain - Director, Hanuman Kanodia - Director, Amita Karia - Director, Aneel Lasod - Director. Source : BSE