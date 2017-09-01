RMG Alloy Steel's board meeting on September 8, 2017

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 8, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (as per Ind-AS).Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 is closed from Friday, September 1, 2017 to Sunday, September 10, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE