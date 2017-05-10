App
Announcements
May 10, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RMG Alloy Steel's board meeting on May 16, 2017

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2017. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 is closed from Thursday, May 04, 2017 to Friday, May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

