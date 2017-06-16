App
Jun 16, 2017 03:43 PM IST

Rishi Techtex: Outcome of committee meeting
The Preferential issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today approved issue and allotment of 3,04,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.17/- per share to the following persons against the conversion of warrants issued to them earlier:

1. Smita Harshad Patel - 1,95,000 Shares
2. Aakanksha Harshad Patel - 1,09,000 Shares.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

