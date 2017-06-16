Rishi Techtex: Outcome of committee meeting

The Preferential issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today approved issue and allotment of 3,04,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.17/- per share to the following persons against the conversion of warrants issued to them earlier:1. Smita Harshad Patel - 1,95,000 Shares2. Aakanksha Harshad Patel - 1,09,000 Shares.Source : BSE