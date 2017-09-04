Sep 04, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rishi Laser's board meeting on September 12, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12.09.2017 for approval of unaudited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
