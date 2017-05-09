Rishabh Digha to consider final dividend

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to transact the following business:1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2017.3. To consider and Recommend the Final Dividend, if any.Source : BSE