May 23, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rishabh Digha Steel recommends final dividend
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 1.5/- (15 percent) per share of Rs. 10/- each on 5486400 Equity Shares.
