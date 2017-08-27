Riga Sugar's board meeting on September 18,2017

As per Regulation 29 and 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 to consider and take on record inter-alia the the Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review of statutory auditors ) of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2017Source : BSE