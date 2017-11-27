App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 27, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Riddhi Synthetics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Board Meeting will held on 14.12.2017 to consider Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.09.2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Board Meeting will held on 14.12.2017 to consider Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.09.2017.

Riddhi Synthetics is in the Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 0.17 crore.

The company management includes Deepa Bhavsar - Director, Nikunj Shah - Director, Vijay Doshi - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 504365.

Its Registered office is at 711, Embassy Centre, Nariman Point,, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400021.

Their Registrars are Ridhi Synthetics LtdSource : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.