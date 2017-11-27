Riddhi Synthetics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Board Meeting will held on 14.12.2017 to consider Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.09.2017.
Riddhi Synthetics is in the Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 0.17 crore.
The company management includes Deepa Bhavsar - Director, Nikunj Shah - Director, Vijay Doshi - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 504365.
Its Registered office is at 711, Embassy Centre, Nariman Point,, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400021.Their Registrars are Ridhi Synthetics LtdSource : BSE