Riddhi Siddhi's board meeting held on May 30, 2017

In continuation with our earlier notice dated 20th May, 2017 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider the businesses as mentioned in the earlier notice. This notice of rescheduled board meeting is hereby given in pursuance to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company remained closed from 20th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of this Board Meeting. The trading window will be opened from 2nd June, 2017. Kindly receive the same and update your record.Source : BSE