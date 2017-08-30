App
Aug 30, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Riddhi Corp's board meeting on September 05, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 05th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Riddhi Corp's board meeting on September 05, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 05th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Further, we would like to inform you that as per the Company's code of conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees/Promoters will be closed from 30th August, 2017 to 7th August, 2017 (both days inclusive), for dealing in securities of the Company

We hope that the above is in order and you are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you.
Source : BSE

