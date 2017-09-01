App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 02:21 PM IST

Ricoh India: Outcome of board meeting

Ricoh India: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved the matter of amendment/restructuring of terms of existing Rs 200 Crores Non Convertible Debentures subject to approval from BSE Limited relating to revision of Coupon Rate from the existing 7.8% per annum payable on semi-annual basis to 7% per annum and extension of date of maturity of the Debentures from 10 September 2017 to 10 September 2020.
