Rico Auto to consider dividend

Rico Auto Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, for the following purposes:1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider the Dividend for the financial year 2016-2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares will remain closed from May 10, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Directors and designated Employees of the Company and their immediate relatives, in view of the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE