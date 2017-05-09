App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rico Auto's board meeting on May 26, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th day of May, 2017 for the purpose of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider the Dividend for the financial year 2016-2017.

Rico Auto's board meeting on May 26, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th day of May, 2017 for the purpose of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider the Dividend for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE

