Jun 27, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Richa Industries' board meeting on June 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2017, to consider and approve the preferential Allotment of Shares to the Promoter Group and Non-Promoter Group on preferential basis
