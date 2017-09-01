Rich Universe's AGM held on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at IInd Floor, 7/125, C-2, Swaroop Nagar, Kanpur -208002.We enclose herewith soft copy of the Annual Report for the financial year 2016-17 alongwith Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Attendance Slip.Source : BSE