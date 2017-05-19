Riba Textiles to consider final dividend

Riba Textiles Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial results along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors / Officers / designated employees including their dependents who are not permitted to deal in the Shares of the Company during the closure of Trading Window.Source : BSE