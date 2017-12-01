Rexnord Electronics and Controls' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Limited has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14 December,2017 inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.The "Trading Window" under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed from December 5, 2017 to for all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives and shall be opened 48 hours after the information is made public.Source : BSE