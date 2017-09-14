App
Sep 14, 2017 01:31 PM IST

Rexnord Electronics: Outcome of board meeting

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the Limited Review report by M/s. Rakesh Soni & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the Limited Review report by M/s. Rakesh Soni & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE
