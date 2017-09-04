Sep 04, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rexnord Electronics and Controls: Outcome of AGM
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd has informed BSE that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on September 1, 2017.
Further, the Company has submitted a copy of Scrutinizer's report.
