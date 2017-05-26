May 26, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Revathi CP Equipment's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of May 2017 for the consideration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of May 2017 for the consideration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. The trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed from 22.05.2017 to 31.05.2017. Previously the date was wrongly mentioned.Source : BSE