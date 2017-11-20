Retro Green Revolution's board meeting on November 28, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 28th November, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business:1. To consider, adopt and approve Un-audited Financial Results Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Further, as per Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all specified persons of the company from 20th November, 2017 to 02nd December, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE