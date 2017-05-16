Resurgere Mines' board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017

We refer to the above subject and hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. We further inform that the Trading Window for the shares of the company will remain closed from 17th May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017(both days inclusive).Source : BSE