Sep 11, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restile Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have amongst other items, considered & approved the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee.A copy of the same is attached herewith.

Also find the enclosed Limited Review Report for the same issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

The above submission is in compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015.
Source : BSE
