you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 12, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restile Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting

We are enclosing the Audited Financial Results in Schedule III format, though IndAS is not applicable to our company for FY 2016-17.

Restile Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting


Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This has reference to our filing of Audited financial results on May 27, 2017 and subsequent filing in XBRL on 29-05-2017.

Further to the above, we are enclosing the Audited Financial Results in Schedule III format, though IndAS is not applicable to our company for FY 2016-17.

We are therefore attaching the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended Mar 31, 2017 in Schedule III format and request you to clarify whether we have to file/upload these results also.

Source : BSE

