you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restile Ceramics' board meeting on July 03, 2017

This is to submit that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 3rd July, 2017.

Restile Ceramics' board meeting on July 03, 2017
Dear Sir,
Sub:Intimation of Board meeting date- consideration of review of operation of the company and appointment of Company Secretary and appointment of Secretarial auditor.
Ref:Regulation 6 (1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 & Section 204(1) of the Companies Act 2013 rule 9 of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration personnel) Rules 2014.
Scrip Code: 515085
*****
This is to submit that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 3rd July, 2017 at 2B, Devadaya Appartments, #67, Gandhinagar 1st Mainroad,Adayar,Chennai-600020 to consider among other things the review of the company's operations and Appointment of Company Secretary, Appointment of the Secretarial Auditor.


Kindly take the above information on record in compliance of Regulation 6 (1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and Section 204(1) of the Companies Act 2013 rule 9 of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration personnel) Rules 2014.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

