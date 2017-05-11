Restile Ceramics' board meeting on May 27, 2017

This is to submit that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017 at Park Plaza Chennai, OMR, 142 Rajiv Gandhi salai (OMR) Thoraipakkam, Chennai-600 096, to consider among other things, Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from 17th May 2017 to 28th May 2017. The Trading Window shall reopen from 29th May 2017. Kindly take the above information on record in compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.Source : BSE