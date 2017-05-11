App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restile Ceramics' board meeting on May 27, 2017

This is to submit that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017 at Park Plaza Chennai, OMR, 142 Rajiv Gandhi salai (OMR) Thoraipakkam, Chennai-600 096, to consider among other things, Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Restile Ceramics' board meeting on May 27, 2017
This is to submit that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017 at Park Plaza Chennai, OMR, 142 Rajiv Gandhi salai (OMR) Thoraipakkam, Chennai-600 096, to consider among other things, Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company from 17th May 2017 to 28th May 2017. The Trading Window shall reopen from 29th May 2017. Kindly take the above information on record in compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.