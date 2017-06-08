App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 07, 2017 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Responsive Ind: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2017.

Responsive Ind: Outcome of board meeting
Rectification of error in outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2017.

Please find enclosed rectification in outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2017. While making submission Point No. 2 in covering letter & Point no.7 in notes to financial results regarding recommendation of dividend typo error occurred inadvertently.

The same is being corrected as:
2. The Board has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share (i.e. 10%) of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid after 29th September, 2017.
7. The board has recommended 10% (Re. 0.10 per share) dividend on equity shares, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM.

Accordingly, we are attaching herewith revised notes to financial results. The inconvenience caused to you is regretted. Kindly take our revised submission on record & oblige
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.