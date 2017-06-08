Responsive Ind: Outcome of board meeting

Rectification of error in outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2017.Please find enclosed rectification in outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2017. While making submission Point No. 2 in covering letter & Point no.7 in notes to financial results regarding recommendation of dividend typo error occurred inadvertently.The same is being corrected as:2. The Board has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share (i.e. 10%) of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid after 29th September, 2017.7. The board has recommended 10% (Re. 0.10 per share) dividend on equity shares, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM.Accordingly, we are attaching herewith revised notes to financial results. The inconvenience caused to you is regretted. Kindly take our revised submission on record & obligeSource : BSE