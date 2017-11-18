Repro India: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir / Madam,Sub: Record of Outcome of Circular Resolution submitted on November 9, 2017As per captioned subject, this is to further inform you that we have submitted the outcome of circular resolution on 9th November, 2017 for allotment of shares to the investor. However, the date of passing of resolution was erroneously mentioned as 9th November, 2017. This should be read as8th November, 2017. The revised letter is attached herewith for your kind consideration.Request you to please take the same in your record.Source : BSE