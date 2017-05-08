May 08, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Repro India: Outcome of board meeting
Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results and Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on records.
