Announcements
May 25, 2017 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. 25 May 2017, the Board has approved the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Repco Home: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. 25 May 2017, the Board has approved the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2017. The meeting commenced at 3 P.M and concluded at 6.45 P.M.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of the said results in the prescribed form duly signed by the Managing Director and the Auditors report issued by M/s. R Subramanian and Company, the Statutory Auditors of the Company and Form A duly signed as per requirements.



Further the Board as recommended a dividend of Rs.2 per share of face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2016-17.



This is submitted for your kind information and records.

Source : BSE

