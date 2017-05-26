May 25, 2017 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Repco Homes' board recommends dividend
Repco Home Finance has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs.2 per share of face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2016-17.
Repco Home Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs.2 per share of face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE