Repco Home's board meeting on May 25, 2017

We hereby submit that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter-alia to: 1.consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2017 2.consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2016-17 The said results along with the auditor's report issued by the Statutory Auditor will be sent after the same is approved by the Board, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015. Further, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company which had been closed on April 01, 2017, shall continue to remain closed till May 29, 2017, for the Directors, Designated employees of the Company and other specified persons as per the Company's Code of Conduct in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE