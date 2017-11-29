Renaissance Jewellery's board meeting on December 14, 2017

In accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations 2015), this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the IND-AS complied Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE