Aug 29, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renaissance Jewellery: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Housefull International Limited [HIL] and N. Kumar Diamond Exports Limited [NKDEL] both directly and indirectly an wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with the Company under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the necessary approvals.

The Scheme of Amalgamation is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

FOR FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE REFER ATTACHMENTSource : BSE

