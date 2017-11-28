App
Nov 28, 2017 01:38 PM IST

Remsons Industries' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from 28th November, 2017 to 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for specified /designated persons as defined in the Code.

Kindly take the same on your record.
Source : BSE
