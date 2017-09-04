App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remsons Industries' AGM on September 25, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 45th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 88-B, Government Industrial Estate, Kandivli (West), Mumbai - 400067. A copy of Notice of 45th Annual General Meeting alongwith Proxy Form , Attendance Slip and Route Map is enclosed herewith.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, 18th September, 2017 to Monday, 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting. Intimation of book closure in prescribed format is also enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE

