Remi Edelstahl Tubulars' board meeting on January 15, 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday, the 15th January, 2018, to consider increase in Authorized Share capital of the Company.
The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday, the 15th January, 2018, to consider:
1) increase in Authorized Share capital of the Company;
2) addition in main objects of the Company; and
3) issue of 5,00,000 - 8 %- Non-cumulative Preference Shares.
Further, the trading window will remain closed from 11/01/2018 to 18/01/2018 as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
