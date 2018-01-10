Remi Edelstahl Tubulars' board meeting on January 15, 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday, the 15th January, 2018, to consider:1) increase in Authorized Share capital of the Company;2) addition in main objects of the Company; and3) issue of 5,00,000 - 8 %- Non-cumulative Preference Shares.Further, the trading window will remain closed from 11/01/2018 to 18/01/2018 as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE